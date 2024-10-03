PM Modi expresses solidarity with Nepal after rain-induced disaster, extends all possible assistance

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with Nepal after the Himalayan nation was battered by heavy flooding and landslides in a massive disaster last week that claimed over 236 lives.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava while addressing an event in Kathmandu informed that Prime Minister Modi wrote to his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli, expressing solidarity.

"I convey on our behalf and the Government of India, a sincere condolence in the recent floods that have caused tremendous loss of lives and damage to the property. As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote in a letter to KP (Sharma) Oli, the Prime Minister of Nepal; India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal at this difficult time, we are also ready to extend all possible assistance as required by the Government of Nepal for its relief and reconstruction efforts. We look forward, as in the past, to further cooperation in these efforts for our people," the Indian Ambassador said.

The recent floods, landslides, and inundation caused by continuous rainfall have claimed 236 lives, with 19 people still missing.

According to Nepal Police, 173 individuals have been injured in the natural disasters. A total of 17,120 people have been rescued from flood and landslide-affected areas.

The police also informed that efforts are underway to clear roads blocked by floods and landslides in various parts of the country. They have urged people to contact their local district police office before embarking on long journeys.

The government has provided emergency relief materials, including food, to the flood-affected, and free medical treatment is being offered to the injured.

According to Nepal's Home Ministry, 2,158 people were rescued in Kathmandu Valley, 90 in Koshi Province, 35 in Madhes province and 13,640 in Bagmati Province so far.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations have reached the final phase while the search for the missing ones has been accelerated.

Activities to provide relief amount to the natural disaster victims families are underway in different districts including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Dhading and Sindhuli while different donor agencies and donors are distributing relief materials at disaster-affected districts.

