PM Modi extends greetings to Bangladesh counterpart on Eid al-Adha

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha.

He expressed confidence that the sacred festival will bring the people of India and Bangladesh even closer.

"PM @narendramodi conveyed his warmest greetings to PM Sheikh Hasina and to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha. In his message, PM expressed confidence that the sacred festival will bring the people of India and Bangladesh even closer. @MEAIndia," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh agreed upon five developmental projects that will have a positive impact on the lives of the population along the India-Bangladesh border during the 53rd Border Coordination Conference held in Delhi on Wednesday, according to a BSF statement.

Major Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh (DG BGB) led the Bangladesh delegation to India, to attend the 53rd Border Co-ordination Conference between the Border Security Force, India, and Border Guard Bangladesh held at BSF Chhawla Camp, New Delhi from June 11 to 14.

