PM Modi first leader to be invited to address East Asia Summit after incoming chair: Sources

Vientiane [Laos], October 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to be invited to address the East Asia Summit after the host and incoming chair, according to sources.

India's role and importance in the ASEAN was also recognised. PM Modi was also recognised as the only leader in the room who has participated in the most number of East Asia Summit, which is nine out of 19 East Asia Summits, sources said.

The East Asia Summit refers to the Meeting of Heads of States/Governments of the EAS participating countries which is convened annually. The EAS process was initiated in 2005 with the convening of the 1st East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

At its inception, the East Asia Summit comprised 16 participating countries, namely ASEAN Member States, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. In 2011, the US and Russia joined at the 6th East Asia Summit in Bali.

In his address, PM Modi said that India has always supported ASEAN Unity and Centrality. He noted that ASEAN is also at the center of India's Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation.

He said, "There are deep parallels between India's "Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative" and the 'ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific'. A free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific is vital for the peace and progress of the entire region."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Vientiane.

As the two leaders met, PM Modi also extended condolences on the loss of at least 14 lives in the US due to Hurricane Milton since Wednesday. Currently, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Laos.

On Thursday, PM Modi participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit. His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.

Sharing the details of PM Modi's visit to Laos, the MEA said on Thursday, "PM Modi has arrived in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. At the airport, he was received by senior ministers of the Laos government and accorded a ceremonial welcome but what was truly special was the warm and very significant, meaningful welcome that he received at the hotel."

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Vilayvong Bouddakham. He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in the capital city of Vientiane.

Following that, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Vientiane. He greeted Indian community members as they were excited to meet him outside the hotel in Laos.

Upon his arrival in Laos, PM Modi also witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan - called Phalak Phalam performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, along with several other facets of Indian culture and tradition that have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries.

Sharing pictures of the Ramayan performance that he witnessed in Laos, PM Modi wrote on X, "Vijaya Dashami is a few days away and today in Lao PDR, I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!"

Prior to departing for Laos, PM Modi said on Thursday that the East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement, PM Modi stated, "This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation."

He further said, "The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor