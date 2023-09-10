PM Modi, German Chancellor discuss ways to work together towards a better planet

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed ways to work together on issues including clean energy and innovation and work towards a better planet.

PM Modi further thanked the German Chancellor for enriching the G20 Summit with his views.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and tweeted, "Very good meeting with @Bundeskanzler @OlafScholz in Delhi. Thanked him for enriching the G20 Summit with his views. Also discussed how India and Germany can continue working together in clean energy, innovation and work towards a better planet."

Calling the G20 Summit "successful", Scholz said, "A very successful summit with good results that went further than many had feared it wouldn't beforehand. And for me, therefore, this was a good day," according to Reuters.

The German Chancellor, who arrived at the Palam airbase earlier on Saturday to attend the G20 Summit, was received by Union Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

In May, this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chancellor Scholz, with the two leaders reviewing the progress in bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional developments and global challenges.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 49th summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Hiroshima, Japan.

During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India's G20 presidency.

Sharing what transpired at the meeting, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X, "Ever growing India, Germany ties! PM @narendramodi met @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz of Germany at the Hiroshima @G7 Summit, the leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges."

India and Germany work closely at multilateral and international platforms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a press release, adding that in February, Scholz came to India on the first standalone visit by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011.

The theme for this year's G20 summit is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which translates to “One Earth · One Family · One Future”.

