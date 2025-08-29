PM Modi gifted with traditional Daruma doll during his Japan visit

Tokyo [Japan], August 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a Daruma doll, a traditional Japanese doll symbolising good luck, by the Chief Priest of Shorinzan Daruma-Ji Temple in Tokyo.

A Daruma doll is a hollow, round, Japanese traditional doll modelled after Bodhidharma, the founder of the Zen tradition of Buddhism. These dolls, though typically red and depicting the Indian monk, Bodhidharma, vary greatly in colour and design depending on region and artist.

Believed to bring good luck, these dolls embody the Japanese idiom of "fall down seven times, get up eight." Traditionally, Japanese people colour one eye of the doll before setting a personal goal with the intention of achieving it. The other eye remains blank until the goal is fulfilled. It acts as a constant reminder to act toward achieving your goal.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan, during which he will also attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met with the former Japanese PMs Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

PM Modi said that with the former Japanese PM Yoshihide, he discussed ways to deepen India-Japan cooperation.

"I had a very good meeting with Mr. Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairperson of the Japan-India Association. We spoke about the many dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and how we can further deepen it. Our discussions covered how to build closer collaboration, including in technology, AI, trade, investment and beyond," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi discussed progress of India-Japan bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and other topics with Fumio Kishida.

"Had a wonderful meeting with the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Fumio Kishida. He has always been a great advocate of closer India-Japan relations. We discussed the progress in our bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and human resource mobility. We also discussed the vast potential in emerging areas such as technology and semiconductors," he said.

PM Modi also addressed the India-Japan economic forum, where he pitched for a partnership in the areas of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development. He said that the world is not just watching India but also counting on it.

He echoed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's remarks at the forum and said, "Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership."

"Be it solar cells or green hydrogen, there are immense possibilities of partnership. An agreement has been signd between India and Japan on Joint Credit Mechanism. Taking advantage of this, cooperation can be done in building a clean and green future," PM Modi said.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that both PM Modi and Shigeru Ishiba addressed the key business forum, which also saw participation from CEOs and business leaders from various fields.

PM Modi highlighted the significant potential of India-Japan collaboration in cutting edge technologies, manufacturing and investments and human resource exchanges, Jaiswal said.

Further, PM Modi stated that Japan is a tech powerhouse while India is a talent powerhouse. "Japan's technology and India's talent together can lead the tech revolution of this century," the Prime Minister said.

