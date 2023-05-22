PM Modi, his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape hold bilateral meeting

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], May 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Papua New Guinea counterpart held a bilateral on Monday in Port Moresby and discussed cooperation in Commerce, technology, and healthcare as well as in addressing climate change.

"Synergising India-Papua New Guinea relations. PM @narendramodi held a fruitful bilateral meeting with PM James Marape. PM Modi expressed his appreciation to PM Marape for co-hosting the FIPIC III Summit in Port Moresby," the Ministry of External Affairs official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

Calling the talks productive, Prime Minister Modi said that they covered the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea.

The discussions covered strengthening partnerships across sectors of trade and investment, health, capacity building and skill development and IT. The two sides also discussed issues related to climate action and promoting people-to-people ties.

"Prime Minister James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare and in addressing climate change," PM Modi tweeted.

Moreover, the two leaders also launched a translation of the Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' in the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea.

The book, which was launched by the PMs of India and Papua New Guinea was co-authored by Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province.

"Indian diaspora keeping alive connect with the motherland! PM @narendramodi & PM James Marape launched a translation of the Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' in the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea," Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Co-authored by Mrs. Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province, the book brings Indian thought & culture closer to the people of Papua New Guinea," the MEA spokesperson tweeted further.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Governor General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae at the historic Government House on Monday in Port Moresby, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

As the two sides held talks, they also underlined the significance of India, Papua New Guinea ties and development partnership between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "PM @narendramodi starts off the day in Papua New Guinea with a warm conversation with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae at the historic Government House. Underlined the significance of - ties and development partnership between the two countries."

Following his meeting with the PNG Governor-General, PM Modi arrived at the iconic APEC House located on the shores of Ela Beach in Port Moresby, where he was welcomed by the NPG Prime Minister James Marape.

PM Modi arrived in the Indo-Pacific country on the second leg of his three-country visit.

Upon PM Modi's arrival, the Indian national anthem was played and the two prime ministers stood still in respect. PM Modi was also accorded a guard of honour on his arrival.

This is PM Modi's first tour to PNG, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country. Usually, Papua New Guinea doesn't give a ceremonial welcome to any leader coming after sunset. But the nation made a special exception for PM Modi, and a fully studded ceremonial welcome was given to him.

A traditional folk dance performance was also staged outside the airport to welcome PM Modi to PNG.

