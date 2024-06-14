PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Macron on sidelines of G7 Summit

Apulia [Italy], June 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and discussed ways to further strengthen partnerships in various domains.

The two leaders were seen sharing a hug as they met.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X, stating that the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen partnerships in different areas, including defence, nuclear, space, climate action and education.

The MEA Spokesperson further said that both leaders also exchanged views on key global and regional issues.

"Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels! PM @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues," Jaiswal stated on X.

Prime Minister Modi is currently in Italy to attend the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7). He arrived in Italy's Apulia late Thursday night (local time) to attend the Summit, where India is invited as an outreach country.

Following his bilateral meeting with the French President, he will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders, including Rishi Sunak and G7 Presidency's leader, Giorgia Meloni.

As PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia, he was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.

This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

"PM @narendramodi touches down at Brindisi airport in Apulia, Italy. Agenda includes participation in the Outreach session of the G7 Summit & substantive interactions with the global leaders on the sidelines. An action-packed day awaits!" the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote in a post on X.

The G7 summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visits to India, which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

