PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G7

Apulia [Italy], June 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with PM Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Friday.

The two world leaders were seen sharing a hug as they met.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France.

Apart from exchanging views on key global and regional issues, PM Modi and President Macron held discussions on a series of issues including strengthening partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi is in Italy's Apulia to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit. After landing here, PM Modi said he was looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders.

He also said that they aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future.

PM Modi and UK PM Sunak last met on September 9, 2023 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. That was Prime Minister Sunak's first visit to India since becoming Prime Minister in October 2022.

Notably, India is participating in the summit as an Outreach country.

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

As PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia on late Thursday night (local time), he was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.

This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed the Prime Minister's engagements with the world leaders on June 14.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Meloni's visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Meloni.

