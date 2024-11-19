PM Modi holds second India-Australia Annual Summit with PM Albanese

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese MP held the second India-Australia Annual Summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rio de Janeiro on 19 November 2024.

Ahead of the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025, the Prime Ministers noted the significant progress made in strengthening bilateral ties across a range of important sectors – including climate change and renewable energy, trade and investment, defence and security, education and research, skills, mobility, science and technology, regional and multilateral cooperation, community and cultural links, and people-to-people ties.

Both Prime Ministers reflected on the shared interests of our region, noting with satisfaction that closer bilateral engagement has benefited both nations and the broader region. They welcomed sustained high-level contact and ministerial engagement between India and Australia. Looking forward, the Prime Ministers reaffirmed commitment to deepening cooperation and announced initiatives to focus and accelerate efforts for mutual benefit, as well as to promote the peace, stability and prosperity of our shared region.

Economy, trade and investments

The Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction at the increasing two-way trade, business engagements and market access for goods and services enabled under the landmark India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). They welcomed further work towards an ambitious, balanced and mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), to realise the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship.

The Prime Ministers observed that ‘Make in India’ and ‘Future Made in Australia’ have complementarity and collaborative potential and could help create new jobs, unlock economic growth and secure our future prosperity in a changing world. The leaders called for greater two-way investments reflective of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and instructed officials to explore ways to realise greater synergies between the economies of both countries and promote mutually beneficial investments in both directions.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the extension of the Australia-India Business Exchange (AIBX) programme for another four years from July 2024. The AIBX continues to boost the confidence and capabilities of Australian and Indian businesses to connect and develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

Energy, science and technology, space

India and Australia have shared ambition to move faster, work together and deploy our complementary capabilities to drive climate action. The Prime Ministers welcomed the launch of the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership (REP) which would provide the framework for practical cooperation in priority areas such as solar PV, green hydrogen, energy storage, two-way investment in renewable energy projects and allied areas; and upgraded skills training for the renewables workforce of the future.

The Prime Ministers noted progress under the Memorandum of Understanding between India’s Khanij Bidesh Ltd. (KABIL) and Australia’s Critical Minerals Office as an opportunity to grow commercial links and advance supply chain diversification interests. The leaders underlined the role of research and innovation, skills development, and professional exchange, including participation in each other’s conferences; and sustainable practices in developing the critical minerals sector in support of the global clean energy transition, including as inputs to technologies such as batteries and rooftop solar.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the growing space partnership between the two countries, both at sthe pace agency and space industry levels. Cooperation to support the Gaganyaan missions, the planned launch of Australian satellites on board an Indian launch vehicle in 2026 and joint projects between our respective space industries exemplify this deepening collaboration.

Defence and security cooperation

The Prime Ministers welcomed sustained progress under the defence and security pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They expressed intent to renew and strengthen the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation in 2025, to reflect ambition in both countries’ elevated defence and security partnership and strategic convergence. The Prime Ministers looked forward to a long-term vision of defence and security collaboration between the two countries to enhance collective strength, contribute to both countries’ security and make an important contribution to regional peace and security.

The leaders appreciated the growing frequency and complexity of defence exercises and exchanges and the increasing interoperability through the implementation of the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement.

The Prime Ministers welcomed arrangements for enhancing maritime domain awareness and increased and reciprocal defence information-sharing to deepen operational defence cooperation, address shared concerns and challenges, and work towards an open, inclusive, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They agreed to develop a joint maritime security collaboration road map. The Prime Ministers agreed to continue aircraft deployments from each other’s territories to build operational familiarity.

The Prime Ministers highlighted the significance of defence industry, research and material cooperation, including in the maritime industry, and noted the first-ever participation of Indian defence industries in the Indian Ocean Defence & Security 2024 Conference in Perth and in the Land Forces Exposition in Melbourne. They underscored the need for boosting connections between Indian and Australian defence industrial bases and defence start-ups, including by opportunities for participation in each other’s major defence trade expositions. They also looked forward to the defence industry delegation visits between India and Australia in the near future to take forward the constructive discussions and delineate further steps.

Parliamentary cooperation

The Prime Ministers reiterated that inter-parliamentary cooperation is an important component of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and looked forward to continued exchanges.

Education, sports and people-to-people ties

Recognising the strength of growing people-to-people linkages which continue to enrich our bilateral ties, the two leaders welcomed the significant contribution of Australians of Indian heritage and agreed to further strengthen this ‘living bridge’.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the opening of the new Consulate-General of Australia in Bengaluru and the new Consulate-General of India in Brisbane. They expressed confidence that these will further strengthen trade and investment relations and deepen cultural links.

The Prime Ministers recognised that mobility opportunities between Australia and India were a key driver of economic growth. They welcomed the launch of Australia’s Working Holiday Maker visa programme for India in October 2024, and looked forward to the commencement of Australia’s Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early-professionals Scheme (MATES), which will promote mobility of early professionals and provide Australian industry access to some of India’s most talented STEM graduates.

Recognising the value of a strong and growing educational partnership, the Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction at Australian universities establishing their campuses in India. The Prime Ministers noted that the second Australia India Education and Skills Council meeting held in October 2024 helped in advancing educational and skills cooperation.

The Prime Ministers underlined that Sport offers significant opportunities to foster bilateral ties, enhance people-to-people links and cultural exchanges. They agreed to engage on capacity building, focusing inter alia on training and workforce development, sports science and medicine, and major sporting event management.

Regional and multilateral cooperation

The Prime Ministers reiterated their commitment to supporting an open, inclusive, stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific where sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected. The Prime Ministers underlined the importance of being able to exercise rights and freedoms in all seas and oceans consistent with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including freedom of navigation and overflight.

The Prime Ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation through the Quad as a force for global good which delivers real, positive and enduring impact for the Indo-Pacific, to advance their shared vision for a region that is free, open, inclusive and resilient. They appreciated the Quad’s ongoing efforts to undertake ambitious projects to help partners address pandemics and disease; respond to natural disasters; strengthen maritime domain awareness and maritime security; mobilise and build high-standard physical and digital infrastructure; invest in and benefit from critical and emerging technologies; confront the threat of climate change; bolster cyber-security; and cultivate the next generation of technology leaders. Prime Minister Modi looked forward to hosting Australia at the Quad Leaders’ Summit in India in 2025.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture including the East Asia Summit (EAS), the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus. They expressed ongoing support for the practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). They noted the ongoing bilateral cooperation under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), and called for enhanced cooperation in preserving maritime ecology, reducing the impact of marine pollution, ensuring sustainable use of marine resources, and reducing the impact of climate change. The Prime Ministers reflected on the success of the 2024 Indian Ocean Conference, co-hosted by Australia and India in Perth, Australia’s Indian Ocean capital. They reiterated their strong support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) as the Indian Ocean region’s premier forum for addressing the region’s challenges and looked forward to working closely together when India assumes the IORA Chair in 2025.

The Prime Ministers agreed on the importance of strengthened cooperation in the Pacific to support the needs and priorities of Pacific island countries and noted both countries’ ongoing commitment to supporting Pacific priorities, including climate action, health and education. They affirmed the central role played by the Pacific Islands Forum and its 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent in addressing regional challenges. Prime Minister Albanese recognised India’s role in extending development partnership to Pacific island countries, including through the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) framework. Both countries also looked forward to support development activities in the Indian Ocean region.

The Prime Ministers exchanged views on contemporary regional and global developments. They reiterated the call for resolution of ongoing conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. They also emphasised the importance of all countries combating the threat of terrorism, including by bolstering cooperation in the Financial Action Task Force, as the global standard setter and international body for countering terrorism financing, and exploring other initiatives to tackle terrorism financing. Both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms.

The Prime Ministers shared their positive assessment of the progress of bilateral engagements and affirmed their commitment to further and deepen ties for mutual benefit and for the benefit of the region. Acknowledging the significance of the approaching fifth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Prime Ministers welcomed opportunities to commemorate this milestone in 2025in a befitting manner. They looked forward to the next India-Australia Annual Summit in 2025.

