PM Modi in Brunei: Prime Minister Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora, Interacts With Children (Watch Video)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Brunei Darussalam upon his arrival at the Empire Brunei Hotel in Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday, where he is staying during the visit. Modi interacted with a young girl who presented him with a sketch, and he responded by giving her his autograph.

Members of the Indian diaspora, dressed in vibrant attire, eagerly awaited a glimpse of Modi.

After greeting PM Modi, a member of the Indian diaspora says, "PM Modi saw the paintings made by the children and he liked them. He also gave his autograph on the painting...I am feeling very happy..."

Another diaspora member, added, “It is a wonderful memory, we have been living in Brunei for the past 1.5 years. PM Modi visited Brunei for the first time...It is a great occasion for us..."

PM Modi's trip marks the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei, celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The Prime Minister is scheduled to engage in talks with Brunei's top leadership, including His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the visit aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors such as defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health, and culture. New avenues for collaboration are also set to be explored.

Following his visit to Brunei, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday, where he will meet with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.