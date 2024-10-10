PM Modi interacts with Indian diaspora from Laos, receives blessings by Buddhist monks

Vientiane [Laos], October 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora upon arrival in Vientiane. He greeted Indian community members as they were excited to meet him outside the hotel in Laos.

Several dignitaries, including Laos' Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Education and Sports, Governor of Bank of Laos and Mayor of Vientiane were present to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi is scheduled to be in the country for a two-day visit. He will be participating in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit. His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.

After touching down at Vientiane, PM Modi interacted with the people of the Indian diaspora at Hotel Double Tree. He received a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora and a Bihu performance was held for him by enthusiastic dancers who were lauded by the Prime Minister for their performance.

He also joined the prayers held by the Buddhist monks of the country. In a post shared on the social media platform, X, the Ministry of External Affairs shared Buddhist monks of Laos blessing the PM. This was hosted by senior Buddhist monks of the Central Buddhist Fellowship Organization of Laos led by Mahaveth Masenai, the revered abbot of Si Saket temple in Vientiane. Shared Buddhist heritage represents is another important part of the close civilizational bonds between India and Laos.

https://x.com/meaindia/status/1844285435125846155?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

The PM also saw the conservation projects taken by India in Laos for the preservation of historic temples in the country. The Archeological Survey of India is working together with the Government of Loas for the preservation of Laos' temple such as Vat Phou.

Prime Minister Modi also witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan - called Phalak Phalam performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, along with several other facets of Indian culture and tradition that have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries.

PM Modi is visiting Laos at the invitation of Laos's Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

India has routinely assisted Loas in various developmental projects such as LIEDC (Lao-India Entrepreneurship Development Centre) set up in November 2004, trains Lao entrepreneurs for setting up small and medium scale business,

Quick Impact Projects, Lines of credits worth over 230 million USD and a thriving bilateral trade of over 100 million USD are other important ventures of the collaboration between the two countries.

The Mekong-Ganga Cooperation is another important element of India's Act East Policy as well as PM Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region.

India and Laos have historical and civilizational links reflected in common heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. Bilateral relations with Laos are friendly and were established in 1956.

He will be participating in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit. His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor