PM Modi interacts with ITEC beneficiaries in Maldives

Male, July 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme in Maldives on Saturday, noting that they embody the spirit of friendship between India and Maldives and the deep-rooted ties that unite both nations.

PM Modi stated that ITEC initiative focusses on capacity building and the group includes police officials, government officials, paramedics and nurses.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "It was a delight to interact with beneficiaries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. This initiative focusses on capacity building. The group included police officials, government officials, paramedics and nurses. They truly embody the spirit of the India-Maldives friendship and the deep-rooted ties that unite our two nations."

PM Modi also interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives. He expressed appreciation for their contribution to progress of Maldives while remaining connected to their roots in India.

"Interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives. It is commendable how they are contributing to Maldives’ progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India," PM Modi posted on X.

While sharing glimpses of his interaction with members of Indian community on X, PM Modi wrote, "The Indian diaspora continues to be one of the strongest bridges between India and the world. We are very proud of our diaspora."

PM Modi, who was on a two-day State visit to Maldives, attended the country's Independence Day celebrations as 'Guest of Honour' at Republic Park in Male, earlier in the day. Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed were also present.

PM Modi also held a meeting with members of several political parties of the Maldives. He noted that the participation of leaders across the political spectrum emphasises the bipartisan support for the "strong and time-tested friendship" between the two nations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Had a meaningful meeting with members of different political parties of the Maldives. The participation of leaders across the political spectrum underscores the bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested India-Maldives friendship. Our shared values continue to guide this important partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi held a meeting with Maldives' former President Mohamed Nasheed on Saturday and assured him of New Delhi's support for Male through capacity building and developmental cooperation. He stated that Nasheed has always been a strong advocate of "deeper friendship" between India and the Maldives.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "Met the former President of Maldives, Mr. Mohamed Nasheed. He has always been a strong advocate of a deeper India-Maldives friendship. Spoke about how the Maldives will always be a valued pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Mahasagar vision. India will keep supporting the Maldives through capacity building and developmental cooperation."

Prime Minister Modi also met People's Majlis Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla and expressed India's commitment to supporting capacity building in the Maldives. He termed the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis a "welcome step" for bilateral ties.

"Met Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis. Talked about the deep-rooted India-Maldives friendship, including the close relationship between our respective Parliaments. The formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis is a welcome step for bilateral ties. India remains committed to supporting capacity building in the Maldives," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi held a meeting with the Maldives Vice President, Mohamed Latheef, on Saturday. During the meeting, the two leaders spoke about key pillars of the India-Maldives friendship.

Following the meeting, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Our discussion touched upon key pillars of the India-Maldives friendship. Our nations continue to work closely in sectors like infrastructure, technology, climate change, energy and more. This is greatly beneficial to our people. We look forward to deepening this partnership in the years to come."

PM Modi arrived in Male on Friday at the invitation of Maldivian President Muizzu. This is PM Modi's third visit to the Maldives - he had visited the Maldives in 2018 and 2019, earlier - and the first by a Head of State or Government to the Maldives since Muizzu assumed office.

