"PM Modi is also pointing finger at Canadian authorities": Sushant Sareen on temple attack in Brampton

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen has come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada. Sareen believes that Modi's silence on Canada's allegations over the past year was a deliberate choice, as he considered it beneath his dignity to respond.

However, the recent incident has reached a "tipping point," prompting Modi to speak out. According to Sareen, Modi's remarks not only condemn the Khalistani terrorists but also hold Canadian authorities accountable for their inaction.

While speaking with ANI, Sareen said, "In the last year since Canada has started making these careless allegations without giving any evidence, the prime Minister has kept a very studied silence. He hasn't responded. He has considered it beneath his dignity to respond to what the Canadians have been saying. So, yes, the External Affairs Minister, the ministry, and other people have commented on it, but the Prime Minister has simply avoided it. But I think now what happened yesterday, the tipping point has been reached in some ways and I think the Prime Minister has reacted to it and when the Prime Minister of India reacts to something like this in the kind of language he has used."

He added, "So when he says that deliberately targeted, it's not just these Khalistani terrorists, he's also pointing a finger at the Canadian state authorities who have allowed this targeting to happen despite the fact that there was an apprehension of breach of peace. They have been following what some Canadian observers themselves have pointed out, a two-tier policy..."

Notably, following the attacks on Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton, PM Modi condemned the attack and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold rule of law.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi said on X.

The strong statement by PM Modi came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday.

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding violence in Brampton.

"The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he added.

India has been repeatedly expressing its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has sought action against these activities.

This is the first statement by PM Modi since the Canada-related controversy started. Sources said it is a reflection that PM Modi stands up for Indians across the world.

An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption" on Sunday (local time) in Brampton, near Toronto.

The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada. Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it "completely unacceptable."

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the attack on the temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists. Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," he said on X.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

The ties between India and Canada have taken a sharp downturn following Canadian leaders making allegations without providing evidence about an assassination on their soil.

