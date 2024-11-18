PM Modi lands in Brazil to attend G2O Summit

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Monday on the second leg of his three-nation visit to attend the 19th edition of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

PM Modi was received by Indian delegates led by Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed his anticipation to engage in the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with world leaders.

"Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also shared pictures of his welcome at the airport.

The Indian diaspora was buzzing with excitement to greet PM Modi. They could be seen waving Indian flags and pictures of the Prime Minister.

Speaking toahead of PM Modi's arrival, one of the diaspora members said, "We are excited for this moment. We wanted to meet the leader of one of the largest democracies in the world."

Another member said that it's an honour to see PM. "It's an honour to see him in person. It is a proud moment for us," she said.

PM Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his first leg visit to Nigeria where he held fruitful discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on strengthening their partnership in sectors like defence, technology, health, and education.

The two leaders also agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South. Additionally, India announced it would send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to support Nigeria's flood relief efforts.

In the G20 summit, India, as a Troika member, will play a significant role in shaping the agenda, building on the momentum from its own G20 presidency. Brazil is expected to maintain the focus on Global South priorities, ensuring continuity and progress on key issues.

PM Modi stated earlier that after India's successful presidency at the G20 Summit last year, Brazil is expected to continue efforts to advance the Global South's priorities.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," PM Modi said.

