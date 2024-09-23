PM Modi lauds India's green energy transition says, "We have no role in destroying the world"

New York [US], September 23 : Lauding India's low carbon emission and its progress towards green transition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India chose the path for green transition as it is guided by the tradition of love for nature.

Stating that India's contribution is only 4 per cent in global carbon emissions, PM Modi said, "We have no role in destroying the world."

Addressing a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in New York, PM Modi said, "When compared to the entire world, our carbon emission is negligible. We could have supported our growth by burning carbon fuels, but we chose the path for green transition. It is our tradition of love for nature that guided us and we are investing on solar, wind, hydro, green hydrogen and nuclear energy areas. India is the first G20 country to achieve its Paris climate goals."

Prime Minister Modi also praised India's progress in increasing solar installation, green energy transition programme and creation of 'green jobs'.

"Since 2014, India has increased its solar installation capacity by 30 times. We want to make every household in India a solar power home. From houses to roads, India has moved on the path of energy-efficient lighting. Through all these efforts, green jobs are being created in very large numbers. The India of 21st century is moving ahead with education, skill, research and innovation," PM Modi said.

"Our conviction for reforms is unprecedented. Our Green Energy Transition programme is a good example of it. Despite having 17 per cent of the world's population, India's contribution is only 4 per cent in global carbon emissions. We have no role in destroying the world! We could have supported our growth by burning carbon fuel. However, we chose green energy transition," he added.

Notably, during the COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. This included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070. India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through fossil fuels, and various renewable energy sources, are seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence on conventional sources of power.

Prime Minister Modi further told the gathering that India is a launching pad of all sorts of technologies and the country now aspires to see 'Made in India' semiconductor chips running devices globally

"India is not going to stop now; India is not going to slow down now. India wants more and more devices in the world to run on Made in India chips," PM Modi said, outlining India's growing manufacturing capacity, particularly in the spheres of electronics and semiconductors. "The day is not far when you will see Made in India chips here in America as well."

PM Modi apprised the community that India's 5G market has now become bigger than America's, and this has happened in just two years.

"Now, India is working on 'Made in India' 6G. This was possible because we made policies to promote this sector. We worked on Made in India technology," he said.

Later on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will interact with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. He along with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida were hosted by US President Joe Biden.

