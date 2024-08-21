PM Modi lays wreath at Monument to Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw

Warsaw [Poland], August 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid a wreath at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw.

The monument commemorates the victory of the soldiers of the Second Polish Corps at the Battle of Monte Cassino during the Second World War in 1944. The Second Polish Corps conquered the hill and the monastery on it. More than 900 Polish soldiers were killed in this battle.

Earlier, PM Modi laid a wreath at Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw, a place that commemorates the shared history between India and Poland.

The Prime Minister went to the memorial soon after his arrival in Warsaw. He is on a two-day visit to Poland.

The memorial is dedicated to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, a former Maharaja of Nawanagar (now Jamnagar). In 1942, the Maharaja established the Polish Children's Camp in Jamnagar for refugee Polish children who were brought out of the USSR during World War II.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the story of the 'Dobry (Good) Maharaja' is one of the most evocative chapters in the relations between India and Poland.

"PM @narendramodi paid tribute at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw, honouring the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja's remarkable act of kindness during World War-II. The story of the 'Dobry (Good) Maharaja' is one of the most evocative chapters in the relations between India and Poland. This moving tribute to the compassion of the Maharaja continues to have a lasting impact on India-Poland ties," he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister was earlier greeted by members of Indian diaspora on his arrival in Poland.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years.

