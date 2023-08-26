PM Modi leader par excellence, takes care of every section of society: Business Chairman-Energy & International Airports, GMR Group

Athens [Greece], August 26 : Business Chairman-Energy & International Airports of GMR Group, Srinivas Bommidala on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader par excellence who takes care of every section of society.

"Wherever PM Modi goes, he's a celebrity, he's a hero. A lot of people do come in because he actually takes care of every section of society. He takes care of the country across sections of society and he is a leader par excellence,” Bommidala said after having lunch with PM Modi in Greece on Friday.

He said that: “The bilateral relationships that PM Modi builds, very few people in the country could even imagine...Very few people can even understand what kind of impact invisibly PM Modi is creating for India."

As per Bommidala, when PM Modi became the prime minister, “I visited an important global event, where everyone was talking about other countries and no one mentioned India, but now everybody mentions only or probably India. India is the one that is actually spelt out everywhere and India's reference is very very high. US, Middle East, Asia, wherever you go, they talk about India..."

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday said his Greece visit will add momentum to India-Greece friendship, particularly people-to-people linkages.

“This Greece visit is a very special one. It will add great momentum to India-Greece friendship, particularly people-to-people linkages. I also had a very memorable interaction with the dynamic Indian community here. Gratitude to PM @PrimeministerGR @kmitsotakis, the Government and people of Greece,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Friday.

PM Modi on Friday left for India from Greece's Athens after wrapping up his visit to the country.

The PM had started his four-day formal tour on August 21 for South Africa and Greece. In South Africa, PM Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country’s president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the Greece Visit, PM held meetings with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou.

In the meeting with the Greek President, the PM added another feather to his cap, as he was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens, Greece.

President of Greece Katerina N Sakellaropoulou feted PM Modi with the Grand Cross after the latter called on the former during his day-long official visit to Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and welcomed his invitation to visit India.

In a joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Greece at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, both countries have agreed to elevate their bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor