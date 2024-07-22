PM Modi, Luxembourg counterpart reiterate commitment to enhance investment and trade ties

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden reiterated commitment to strengthen relations in areas of trade, and investment.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi said, "Had a good conversation with Prime Minister Luc Frieden. Reiterated commitment to deepen and strengthen India-Luxembourg ties including in the areas of trade, investment, financial services and industrial manufacturing."

PM Modi further said, "As democracies, we support regional and global peace and stability."

Meanwhile, Frieden also took to his official X handle and posted about his conversation with PM Modi. He said, "Had a good phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. India is an important partner for Luxembourg."

He added, "We confirmed our commitment to further strengthen our close ties. We also discussed geopolitical issues of common interest and our goal to work toward peace and stability."

The diplomatic relations between India and Luxembourg were established in 1947. Since then, India and Luxembourg have enjoyed close, warm and friendly relations, rooted in a shared commitment to the Rule of Law, democratic values and development.

The relationships are characterised by a high degree of understanding and appreciation of each other's concerns and interests.

In April, the 2nd round of India-Luxembourg Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) took place in New Delhi, with the discussions centering on bilateral relations and emphasis laid on the early conclusion of a comprehensive, balanced and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

During the consultations, the two sides not only expressed happiness at the growing financial sector collaboration between the two nations, but also discussed ways to further expand economic links and deepen cooperation in areas of finance, steel, space, ICT (Information and communications technology), innovation, start-ups, manufacturing, automotives, health, sustainable development, renewable energy, and the fight against climate change, the Ministry of External Affairs had stated in an official press release.

