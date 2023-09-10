PM Modi meets Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen; discusses India–EU strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met European Council President Charles Michel and EU President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

Both visitors congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of India’s G20 Presidency.

They held a discussion on various aspects of the India – EU Strategic Partnership, including the next India - EU Summit, ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations, climate change and LiFE, digital technology, and Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

The leaders also discussed the India- Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor that was launched on 9 September 2023. They felt that there should be expeditious implementation of the Corridor.

PM Modi also highlighted the possibilities of solar projects under the Corridor.

Earlier today, the European Commission President said that a strong partnership with India is paramount for Europe.

She also shared her delight at the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Taking to her social media 'X', Ursula tweeted, "Thank you for your skillful leadership of the G20, @narandramodi. A strong partnership with India is paramount for Europe. Glad to see our Trade & Tech Council in action. And to have launched with you an historic project, the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor."

European Commission President also highlighted the Free Trade Agreement and said, "We also look forward to progress on a Free Trade Agreement. This would unlock the great potential in our partnership."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the new economic corridor "historic" and said that these are state-of-the-art connections for the world of tomorrow, faster, shorter and cleaner.

India, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the European Union on Saturday announced a historic agreement to soon launch a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor.

India and the EU have a common interest in ensuring security, prosperity and sustainable development in a multi-polar world. Both India and the EU agreed to further build on these convergences and foster new synergies for jointly contributing to a safer, greener, cleaner, more digital, resilient and stable world, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.

The EU is India’s second-largest trading partner (after the US) and India’s second-largest export market. India is the EU's 10th largest trading partner, accounting for 2 per cent of EU total trade in goods. Trade in services between the EU and India reached 40 billion euros in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor