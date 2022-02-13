PM Modi meets former Kenya PM Raila Amolo Odinga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Amolo Odinga and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders share friendly personal relations going back decades. PM Modi expressed his happiness at being able to meet Odinga after almost three and half years, according to the release by Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister recollected his multiple interactions with Odinga since 2008 in both India and Kenya, as well as the latter's support to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.

The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister expressed his commitment to further strengthening India-Kenya relations.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Odinga for his good health and future endeavours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor