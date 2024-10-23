PM Modi meets Iran President, expresses deep concern over widening of conflict in West Asia

Kazan [Russia], October 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iran President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian here on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit and exchanged views on regional developments, including the situation in West Asia.

PM Modi expressed deep concern over the widening of the conflict and reiterated India's call to de-escalate the situation. He also emphasized on protection of civilians and the role of diplomacy in resolving the conflict.

An official release said that Prime Minister congratulated Dr Pezeshkian on his election as Iran President. He also welcomed Iran in the BRICS family.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields. Noting that the signing of the long-term contract of Chabahar Port is an important milestone in bilateral relations, the two leaders reaffirmed its significance for reconstruction and redevelopment of Afghanistan and enhancing trade and economic linkages with Central Asia.

The leaders agreed to continue their cooperation in various multilateral forums, including BRICS and SCO. Prime Minister invited President Pezeshkian to visit India at an early date. President Pezeshkian accepted the invitation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had a very good meeting with the President of Iran. "We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors," he said.

Iranian President also told the media that he had good meeting with PM Modi.

Addressing a press briefing later, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said PM Modi emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.

"PM Modi and President Pezeshkian had a fruitful discussion. This was their first meeting since President Pezeshkian's election as the 9th president of Iran. PM Modi congratulated him on his recent victory and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening the age-old bilateral ties with Iran. They discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields of bilateral ties. The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation, particularly the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor, which are crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and economic partnerships. In this context, the recent signing of the long-term main contract for the development of the Chabahar port in Iran further strengthens the commitments of both countries toward collaboration in these sectors, which is in a sense also significant for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan and for enhancing trade, economic and people to people linkages with the countries of Central Asia," he said.

"Both leaders (PM Modi and Iranian President Pezeshkian) also discussed the situation in West Asia. PM Modi expressed his deep concern over the escalating conflict and reiterated India's call for the protection of civilians and prevention of harm to civilians. He emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions. President Pezeshkian also emphasized on the need for peace and harmony in the region and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties involved. Afghanistan was another key topic of discussion between the leaders...

"Both of them underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region along with continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. President Pezeshkian acknowledged in particular the role that India played in Iran's accession to both the SCO and BRICS, and both leaders agreed to continue their cooperation within various multilateral platforms, including BRICS and SCO," he said," he added.

On Chabahar Port and INSTC linkage, the Foreign Secretary said this has been a subject of discussion for some time. "There are certain logistical issues involved in it, but I don't think that as a principle there is any question about the utility and the value that would be derived by linking Chabahar to the INSTC. It is something that we have discussed with a number of interlocutors...Having earlier this year signed the main contract on Chabahar between Iran and India, I would imagine that movement towards this objective would be possible in the not-too-distant future."

