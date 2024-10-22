PM Modi meets Iran President on sidelines of BRICS Summit

Kazan [Russia], October 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of BRICS Summit here.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Masoud Pezeshkian took over as President of Iran in July this year.

India and Iran share longstanding civilisational ties. Iran is situated in India's extended neighbourhood and the two countries have significant overlap in their economic and security space. India and Iran are important trade partners. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Iran in January 2024. This was his first visit to Iran since it joined the BRICS in September 2023

He also met with Iran's Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They discussed a range of topics including the Chabahar port, people-to-people contacts, regional and global issues, situation in Gaza, stability and security in Afghanistan and Ukraine conflict.

India had earlier this month expressed its concern at the escalation of security situation in West Asia and reiterated its call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians.

In a statement in April this year, India said it is seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region.

It called for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.

PM Modi also held a bilteral meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan, and both leaders greeted each other with a warm hug.

During the bilateral meet, Putin referred to bilateral ties and their personal rapport and said, "We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation."

In response PM Modi higlighted deep friendship between the two nations. "My two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect our close coordination and deep friendship. Our Annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened our cooperation in every field. In 15 years, the BRICS has created its special identity and now many countries of the world want to join it. I am looking forward to participating in the BRICS Summit tomorrow," he said.

This visit marks PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year and seventh in the last 10 years.

Kazan is hosting the 16th BRICS Summit.

