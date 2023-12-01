PM Modi meets King of Bahrain, Ethiopian PM on sidelines of COP 28 in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 1 : On the sidelines of the Conference of Parties (COP) 28 Summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and said that India deeply values its strong ties with the Gulf nation.

"Productive interaction with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; India deeply values the strong and enduring ties with Bahrain," PM Modi posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

He also met the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, in Dubai, along with other world leaders.

"Interacting with PM @AbiyAhmedAli on the sidelines of #COP28. India values the longstanding friendship with Ethiopia, a relationship enriched by strong mutual cooperation," the Prime Minister wrote.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other world leaders as well.

PM Modi praised the UAE Vice President for his "visionary leadership" on various issues. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "It was a privilege to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His visionary leadership on a wide range of issues is truly commendable."

He also met Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai. In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "Meaningful conversations with @president_uz Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Tajikistan, Mr. Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of COP-28 in Dubai."

The Prime Minister also met Jordan's King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the Summit. During the meeting, the two sides held "enriching and reflective" discussions of deep-rooted friendship between India and Jordan.

PM Modi, along with other world leaders have gathered in Dubai for the COP28 World Climate Action summit. Earlier in the day, world leaders were seen posing for the customary 'family photograph' as the Summit began on Friday.

Earlier today, PM Modi was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the venue of the 28th edition of the climate change conference.

He interacted with various World leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

This is PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021. On his arrival at Dubai airport on Thursday night, PM Modi was welcomed by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Members of the Indian diaspora, waiting outside a hotel, sang 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' and chanted slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', as well as 'Vande Mataram'.

COP28 is being held from November 28 to December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE in Dubai.

