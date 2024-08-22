PM Modi meets Poland President Duda, holds talks on regional, global issues

Warsaw [Poland], August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Poland President Andrzej Duda, held discussions on regional and global issues and reviewed bilateral relations.

Randir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs shared a post on X saying, "A boost to India-Poland partnership! PM Narendra Modi met President Andrzej Duda of Poland at Belweder Palace in Warsaw today."

"The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to newer levels. Discussions also covered regional and global issues," the post further said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared pictures with Poland President Duda on his X handle and said, "Happy to have met President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. We had an excellent discussion on ways to deepen India-Poland ties."

The post further said, "India greatly values the warm relations with Poland. We look forward to boosting commercial and cultural linkages between our nations in the times to come."

The PMO India also shared pictures of PM Modi and Poland President Duda on its X handle and said, "PM Narendra Modi held fruitful talks with President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland. Their talks focused on deepening the India-Poland partnership across a wide range of sectors."

Meanwhile, India and Poland on Thursday decided to elevate their bilateral relations to a 'Strategic Partnership' with PM Modi stating that the relations between the two countries are based on shared values like democracy and the rule of law and they have identified several initiatives to give a new direction to the relations.

In his statement at the joint press conference with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, PM Modi said that close cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of deep mutual trust between the two countries.

"Mutual cooperation in this area will be made a priority. Innovation and talent are the identity of the youth power of both our countries," he said.

PM Modi said a Social Security Agreement has been agreed upon between the two sides for the welfare of the skilled workforce and to promote mobility. India and Poland are also moving forward in close coordination on the international platform.

"We both agree that reforms in the United Nations and international institutions are the need of the hour to face global challenges. Terrorism is a big challenge for us. Climate change is a matter of common priority for us. We will work for a green future by combining our capabilities," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor