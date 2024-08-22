PM Modi meets TZMO India MD Alina Posluszny, highlights Make in India initiative

Warsaw (Poland) August 22 (AN): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with Alina Posluszny, MD of TZMO India, a prominent Polish producer of hygiene products. During their discussion, Modi emphasized the significance of various policies and initiatives, including the 'Make in India' campaign.

PM Modi highlighted various policies and initiatives such as the 'Make in India' campaign and recent liberalizations in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies, being taken in India. They also exchanged views on TZMO's expansion plans, given the thriving market and investment opportunities in India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Posluszny conveyed her gratitude for the support and opportunities offered in India.

Posluszny also said, "It is a great honour to be here in Poland with the presence of PM Modi in my country. PM Modi is a very friendly and warm person. I am very excited and proud that I could represent our capital group here in Poland."

She added, "In this meeting, as a foreign company in India, we can see a lot of changes that happened in the last few years when this government was running, which are really helpful for us to invest in India. We see that the upcoming years are very promising years for India and Poland. So I hope our relationship will be more tight."

Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs shared a picture of PM Modi and Posluszny and said, "PM Narendra Modi met Alina Posluszny, MD of TZMO India, a leading Polish manufacturer of diversified hygiene products, with presence in India. PM invited TZMO to expand its manufacturing footprint in India and collaborate on long-term care initiatives."

Notably, during his visit to Poland, PM Modi said that Poland has world leaders in the field of food processing and India offers a lot of opportunities.

"We want Polish companies to be associated with the mega food park being built in India. The rapid urbanization in India is opening up new opportunities for our cooperation in areas such as water treatment, solid waste management and urban infrastructure. Clean coal technology, green, hydrogen, renewable energy and Artificial Intelligence are also our common priorities."

PM Modi invited Polish companies to join Make in India and Make for the World."India has achieved many milestones in areas such as Fintech, Pharma and Space. We will be happy to share our experience with Poland in these areas," he said.

