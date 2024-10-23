PM Modi meets UAE President on BRICS Summit sidelines

Kazan [Russia], October 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at meeting United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, referring to him as "my brother."

This meeting marks another significant interaction between the two leaders, who have previously met in Abu Dhabi in February 2024.

Sharing a few pictures of their meeting on X, he wrote, "Glad to have met my brother, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan."

Further, PM Modi also met with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Kazan.

Describing the meeting as "wonderful," PM Modi highlighted the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Kazan. Discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan, including trade and cultural linkages," PM Modi said on X.

In another post, PM Modi shared pictures of him with the BRICS country leaders and emphasised the importance of welcoming new members to the bloc.

"With fellow BRICS leaders at the summit in Kazan, Russia. This summit is special because we welcomed the new BRICS members. This forum has immense potential to make our planet better and more sustainable," PM Modi said on X.

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines, PM Modi stated, "India-China relations are important for the people of our countries and for regional and global peace and stability."

On Tuesday evening, PM Modi emplaned for Delhi after attending the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

He also had bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The BRICS leaders had productive discussions, including on strengthening multilateralism, countering terrorism, fostering economic growth, pursuing sustainable development and bringing the spotlight on the concerns of the Global South. The leaders welcomed the 13 new BRICS partner countries.

Prime Minister addressed two sessions of the BRICS Summit. In his address, PM Modi noted that the summit is happening at a time when the world is undergoing several uncertainties and challenges including conflicts, adverse climatic impacts, and cyber threats, placing greater expectations upon BRICS.

He suggested that the group take a people-centric approach to tackle these challenges. PM Modi also underlined the need for early adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations to combat the menace of terrorism.

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Tuesday to take part in the BRICS Summit. This was his second visit to Russia in three months. He visited Russia in April for the annual summit between the two countries.

