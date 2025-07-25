PM Modi, Muizzu's participation in 'Ek ped maa ke naam' reflects "shared vision for sustainable future": MEA

Male [Maldives], July 25 : The Maldives President's Office on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu took part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) initiative and the Pledge of Five Million Tree Plantation of the Maldives government.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the act reflects the leaders' priority for a sustainable planet.

In a post on X, the Maldives President's Office said, "His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, participate in a symbolic tree planting ceremony at Sultan Park today. Held under the Maldives' 'Five Million Trees Planting Programme' and as part of India's tree planting initiative, the gesture symbolises friendship and highlights shared environmental responsibility."

Jaiswal said in a post on X, "A shared vision for sustainable future. PM Narendra Modi and President Mohamed Muizzu planted mango saplings in Male as part of 'Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam' and 'Pledge of five Million Tree Plantation' campaigns. President Muizzu's 'Pledge of Five Million Tree Plantation' deeply resonates with PM's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and reflects the leaders' priority for a sustainable planet."

PM Modi said that India and the Maldives fully understand the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.

In a post on X, he said, "India and the Maldives fully understand the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation. And, we are committed to doing everything possible to boost sustainability. This evening in Male, President Muizzu and I planted saplings, strengthening 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) initiative and Pledge of 5 million Tree Plantation of the Maldives Government."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while addressing a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on the Prime Minister's visit to Maldives, said that PM Modi and Muizzu participated in a symbolic tree planting ceremony at Sultan Park under 'EK Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) initiative.

Misri said, "The two leaders were together for a tree plantation event which is being carried out under the initiative taken by PM Modi in India, 'EK Ped Maa Ke Naam'. PM Modi also handed over two BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) Cubes that will be of great relevance in medical emergencies," he said.

