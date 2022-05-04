PM Modi participates in India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Heads of Government participated in India-Nordic Summit at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday.

The second India-Nordic summit saw see the participation of the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. This meeting came shortly after PM Modi held bilateral meetings with the Nordic leaders.

"The 2nd India-Nordic Summit commences. A boost to our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region in areas like emerging technologies, investment, clean energy, Arctic research and more," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

This summit is follow up to the first summit that took place in Stockholm, Sweden in 2018. The Stockholm Summit was the 1st time India engaged with the Nordic countries as a group on a single platform.

Earlier, PM Modi had said that the Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology.

It will also focus on renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.

Following the summit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, the newly re-elected President of France.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor