PM Modi-Prachanda discussions in Delhi covered entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation: FS Kwatra

New Delhi [India], June 1 : During the talks held between Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today, the discussion and outcomes held covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation including political, economic, trade, energy, connectivity, infrastructure cooperation and also development partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs.

In a special press briefing on the visit of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to India, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "The two leaders engaged in fairly comprehensive, constructive and future-oriented discussions directed towards taking the India-Nepal bilateral relationship forward in a constructive, progressive and beneficial manner for both our societies."

He said that during the talks a major decision was announced by PM Modi in his press remarks was to increase the quantum of export of power as an objective from Nepal to India to 10,000 MW within the next 10 years.

"A major decision today which was also announced by the honourable prime minister in his press remarks was the understanding by both leaders to increase the quantum of export of power as an objective from Nepal to India to 10,000 MW within the next 10 years," Kwatra said during the presser on Thursday (today).

Speaking further on the signing of MoUs and other agreements, Kwatra stated that an MoU was signed for the development of the 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydropower project in Western Nepal by NHPC India.

"As regards our generation, an MoU was signed for the development of 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydropower project in Western Nepal by NHPC India. Further, the signing of the project development agreement for the 679 megawatt Lower Arun Project by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) was welcomed by the two Prime Ministers," the Foreign Secretary said, addressing the media after India-Nepal bilateral talks.

The investment proposal from SJVN worth 92.68 billion Nepali Rupees was given approval in the 53rd meeting of the Investment Board chaired by Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in April 2023.

During the meeting, both Prime Ministers also expressed their commitment to achieving tangible and time-bound progress on Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, the Foreign Secretary added.

Notably, the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project (PMP) is a bi-national hydropower project to be developed in the Mahakali River bordering Nepal and India.

Responding to media queries on discussions on connectivity between PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Kwatra said that both the leaders discussed almost all aspects of bilateral connectivity between the two countries.

"I have listed out the agreements relating to financial connectivity. Air connectivity and how best to intensify as also expand the connectivity between India and Nepal definitely came up for discussion, There are many elements to it," Kwatra said.

There is an element of connectivity between different cities of India and different cities of Nepal. There is also a question of connectivity with different cities of Nepal through different air routes, he added.

