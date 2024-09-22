PM Modi, President Biden exchange views on global, regional issues including Indo-Pacific region

Washington DC [US], September 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of Quad Summit in Delaware on Saturday and the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest apart from exchanging views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the unparalleled contributions made by President Biden in giving impetus to the India-US partnership.

In a special gesture, President Biden hosted the meeting at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

PM Modi warmly recalled his State visit to the USA in June 2023 and President Biden's visit to India in September 2023 for the G-20 Leaders' Summit.

He noted that the visits have imparted greater dynamism and depth to the India-US partnership.

Prime Minister emphasized that India and the USA today enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that covers all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests and vibrant people-to-people ties.

"The two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," an official release said.

They expressed confidence in the strength and continuing resilience of the relationship and their belief in its significance for all areas of human endeavour between the two countries.

The US delegation comprised of Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs; and Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to India. The Indian delegation consisted of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ambassador of India to US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Following the meeting, President Joe Biden said each time the two leaders sit down, they find new areas of cooperation.

"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," Biden said in a post on X.

"Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," he added.

PM Modi also thanked President Biden for hosting him, and called the talks "extremely fruitful."

"I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting," the Prime Minister stated in a post on X.

