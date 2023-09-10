PM Modi, President Lula reaffirm commitment to bolster India-Brazil Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during their bilateral meeting, reaffirmed their commitment to bolster the Brazil-India Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi and President Lula had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended support to India’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

PM Modi welcomed President Lula's announcement of Brazil's support for the Indian candidature for non-permanent seat of the UNSC for the 2028-2029 term, the India-Brazil joint-statement read.

“Marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Brazil and India, celebrated in 2023, both leaders emphasized that bilateral ties have flourished based on common values and shared objectives, including the pursuit of peace, cooperation, and sustainable development,” the statement added.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the Brazil-India Strategic Partnership and to sustaining their distinctive roles in global affairs. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved under various institutional dialogue mechanisms.

PM Modi and President Lula further reaffirmed their commitment to the comprehensive reform of the Security Council including its expansion in the permanent and non-permanent categories, with increased representation of developing countries in both, to improve its efficiency, effectiveness, representativeness, and legitimacy in order to better meet contemporary challenges in international peace and security.

They also reiterated their mutual support for their countries’ permanent membership in an expanded UNSC.

PM Modi and President Lula further stated that Brazil and India will continue to work closely together in the framework of G-4 and the L69. They also agreed on having regular bilateral coordination meetings on Security Council Reform.

The two leaders expressed disappointment at the “paralysis” created at the Inter-Governmental Negotiations on UN Security Council reform, which have not produced tangible progress. They agreed that time has come to move towards a result-oriented process that aims to achieve concrete outcomes in a fixed time frame, the joint statement read.

They further welcomed the establishment of the India-Brazil Business Forum as a dedicated platform for private sector collaboration.

President Lula also congratulated PM Modi for India's successful G20 presidency and pledged to collaborate closely with India during Brazil's G20 tenure, commencing in December 2023, the joint statement added.

Both leaders also welcomed the consecutive presidencies of developing countries in the G20, which elevates the Global South's influence in world governance. They noted with satisfaction the formation of a G20 troika comprising the three IBSA countries during Brazil's presidency.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit here and proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

PM Modi also handed over the ceremonial gavel of the Group of 20 presidency to him. The Brazilian President said that the world needs to redouble its efforts to achieve the goal of ending world hunger by 2030.

