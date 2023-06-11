PM Modi reacts to video of Japan Ambassador enjoying Indian food with his wife in Pune

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reacted to a video of Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki enjoying Indian food along with his wife on the streets of Pune. The ambassador, and his wife also tried vada pav and misal pav at a Pune restaurant.

The Japanese Ambassador on Sunday said his wife beat him in their contest to eat Indian food.

In response, PM Modi tweeted: "This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!"

A video of Japanese envoy Suzuki trying Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune on Saturday went viral on social media. Apparently, the envoy, who was in Pune for an event, tried Vada Pav and Misal Pav. However, he had a minor complaint, that it was too spicy for him.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the video of him eating the street food with a caption that read, "I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please!"

The Japanese envoy also tried Pune's famous Misal Pav, on the recommendation of his Twitter followers, and also posted a video of tucking into the delicacy.

"Because many followers recommended me...! MisalPav," the envoy posted.

He put out another video on Twitter saying that he wanted a "little less spicy".

He received much praise from netizens for his posts about trying out Indian street food in Pune. Some of his social media followers urged him to try other delicacies in the comments section, while others admired his willingness to try new foods.

"Quite brave of you, these literally have a lot of chillies in them. You should have a mango lassi or mango ice cream to cool down your tummy," a social media user commented.

"Have a glass of buttermilk," wrote another.

"Eat sweet dish also," added another.

