PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to Indo-Pacific cooperation: Foreign Secy Misri

New York [US], September 22 : After Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Quad summit in US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that prime minister emphasised India's commitment to cooperation, contact, and engagement for growth with various partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

The remarks by Misri came while he addressed a press briefing in New York.

Elaborating about the plurilateral meetings, Misri said, "In the plurilateral meetings today, PM Modi underlined India's approach to cooperation, contact and engagement for growth with a variety of partners in the Indo-Pacific."

He further said, "It was striking to hear the other Quad leaders acknowledge India's actions and also at the same time, hear the expectations of India which reallly underlines the need to continue to work, and sustain this enourmous trust that India has earned from its partners..."

Misri further said that during his meeting with US President Joe Biden, PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Biden for hosting the Quad Summit and for his leadership in strengthening the Quad partnership in recent times. He said, "In the bilateral meeting with President Biden and also in the Quad summit, PM Modi thanked President Biden profusely for hosting the summit and for his leadership for the Quad in recent times, and his personal committment to strengthen the Quad."

Misri also said that PM Modi also coined a description of the Quad, terming it "quick, unified assistance delivery. "PM Modi referred to the Quad in a very evocative way- he called it quick, unified assistance delivery and the other members of the Quad said that they finally understood what the Quad really signified and stood for. The PM also mentioned that at a time when world is ridden with tensions and conflict, the coming together of these four Quad partners which share democratic values is important for humanity," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora after he arrived at Hotel Lotte Palace in New York.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said.

The Prime Minister will chair key bilateral meetings in New York during the visit. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York, the second leg of his 3-day visit to the USA. PM will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community and attend other programs."

Notably, President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

