PM Modi Saudi Visit: KSA Fighter Jets Escort Prime Minister's Plane (Watch Video)

Saudi Arabia fighter jets escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane as it entered Saudi airspace to Jeddah on Tuesday, April 24. A rare special gesture recorded video shared by the news agency ANI, shows three fighter jets flying near PM Modi's aeroplane.

This shows the bilateral relationship between the two countries. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Ahead of his visit to Jeddah, the PM hailed Saudi Arabia and described the Kingdom as “a trusted friend, strategic ally, and one of the most valued partners for India."

Prime Minister Modi also hails Saudi and Indian friendship, saying it has "limitless potential," in an exclusive interview with Arab News. Invited by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, this trip will be PM Modi’s third to the Kingdom after earlier visits in 2016 and 2019.

It comes as part of the ongoing high-level diplomatic engagements between the two nations, following the Crown Prince's own state visit to New Delhi for the G20 Summit in September 2023. Both leaders will co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council during the visit. According to Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan, a large number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, with key discussions centred on strengthening economic ties, bolstering defence cooperation and addressing regional political challenges.