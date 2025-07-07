PM Modi showcases India's cultural heritage with handcrafted gifts to world leaders

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India's rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship by presenting symbolic, handcrafted gifts to global leaders during his ongoing five-nation tour , reflecting the country's artistic legacy and spiritual traditions.

PM Modi gifted a hand-etched silver lion on a Fuchsite stone base to the President of Argentina, Javier Milei. The intricately detailed lion symbolises courage and leadership, while the green Fuchsite known as the "Stone of Healing and Resilience" adds natural depth and meaning. This piece represents Rajasthan's renowned metalwork and gemstone craftsmanship, created using materials sourced from India's mineral-rich regions.

For the Vice President of Argentina, Victoria Villarruel, a traditional Madhubani painting of the Sun from Bihar's Mithila region was shared. Known for its bold lines, intricate patterns, and natural colours, Madhubani art traditionally adorns homes during festivals. The painting highlights the Sun, a symbol of life and energy, surrounded by floral motifshallmarks of this age-old folk tradition.

Continuing this gesture of cultural diplomacy, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, received two expressions of India's cultural and spiritual ethos. One was a Kalash filled with sacred water from the River Sarayu, revered in Hindu tradition and believed to bring peace, purity, and prosperity. Flowing through Ayodhyathe birthplace of Lord Ramthe river holds immense significance, and the metal Kalash embodies sanctity and abundance.

The second was a silver replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, crafted by artisans from Uttar Pradesh. Cast entirely in pure silver, the model captures the temple's sacred architecture and symbolises righteousness, devotion, and cultural pride. It stands as both a spiritual keepsake and a tribute to India's intricate temple craftsmanship.

These acts of cultural diplomacy complemented the Prime Minister's broader vision for India's role within BRICS.

PM Modi embarked on a five-nation tour on Wednesday, July 2, with visits to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, between July 2 and 9. Currently, he is in Brazil, the fourth leg of his ongoing tour.

He arrived in Brazil following visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Argentina, where he held talks with President Javier Milei on strengthening trade and strategic cooperation.

On July 9, Modi will head to Namibia, the final stop of his tour, where he is scheduled to address the country's Parliament.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi said that India would redefine the BRICS grouping under its upcoming chairmanship by focusing on "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability."

Addressing the BRICS Summit in Brazil, PM Modi said, "Under India's BRICS Chairmanship, we will define BRICS in a new form. BRICS would mean 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability'."

He affirmed that New Delhi would carry forward the spirit of people-centric progress during its leadership of the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"In the coming year, under India's BRICS Chairmanship, we will continue close cooperation on all subjects," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi underlined how India's presidency of the G20 elevated the concerns of the developing world and promised a similar approach for BRICS.

"Just as during our G-20 Presidency, we ensured inclusivity and prioritized issues of the Global South in the agenda," he said, "In the same way, during our BRICS Chairmanship, we will take this forum forward with a people-centric approach and the spirit of Humanity First."

This message of unity and collaboration was reflected earlier in the day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other BRICS leaders, partners and outreach invitees, gathered for the traditional family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday morning (local time).

The summit brought together leaders and representatives from BRICS nations and partner countries to discuss cooperation and strategic partnerships, marking a significant moment of unity and collaboration among the countries that the grouping represents.

Hosted by Brazil from July 7 to July 9, the summit brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia during the event.

