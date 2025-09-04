PM Modi, Singapore PM hold wide ranging and fruitful talks across various gamuts

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong held wide ranging and fruitful talks at Hyderabad House Thursday.

The MEA said that their talks focused on expanding cooperation in various gamuts.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Stronger India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM Narendra Modi and PM Lawrence Wong held wide ranging and fruitful talks at Hyderabad House today. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalization, healthcare and medicine, skilling, sustainability, defence and security as also people-to-people and cultural connections. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two PM's adopted a Roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, providing a strategic direction to the bilateral partnership."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held delegation-level talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in New Delhi.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated the JN Port PSA Mumbai Terminal (BMCT) Phase-II in the presence of officials from both countries.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed between India and Singapore during the event, with both Prime Minister Modi and Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in attendance.

Prime Minister Modi met Wong at the Hyderabad House in the national capital for a bilateral meeting.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also called on PM Wong and discussed strengthening India-Singapore ties.

Wong said Singapore will continue to support India's skill development initiatives and collaborate on advanced manufacturing projects while addressing a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

The press conference followed delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in New Delhi on Thursday, which set the stage for outlining expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.

