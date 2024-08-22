PM Modi Speaks Marathi in Poland: Indian Diaspora Lauds Prime Minister's Speech, Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Gratitude

Members of the Indian community praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting India's growth story during his speech in Poland. Modi's visit to Poland marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has traveled to the country in 45 years. Arriving in Warsaw on Wednesday evening, he was met with a ceremonial welcome and a warm reception from the Indian diaspora.

Remembered the efforts of the Jam Saheb and the Royal Family of Kolhapur.

In a special gesture, PM Modi began his speech in Marathi, resonating deeply with the community and strengthening cultural ties. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed gratitude on X, noting, "Thank you, Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, for honoring and remembering Maharashtra’s rich legacy of supporting Polish refugees during World War II. Honoring a Legacy of Friendship and Valor – Celebrating 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties Between Poland and India."

When Hon PM Modi ji speaks Marathi in Poland !



Thank you, Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, for honouring and remembering Maharashtra’s rich legacy of supporting Polish refugees during World War II.

Honouring a Legacy of Friendship and Valour – Celebrating 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties…

Following his arrival, PM Modi, accompanied by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, received a ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery. He met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and will also hold talks with President Andrzej Sebastian Duda. Modi's visit to Poland is the first leg of his two-nation trip, which will also include a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.