PM Modi speaks to Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, discusses bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, according to an official statement.

During the phone call, both the leaders discussed bilateral ties in various fields including Strategic Partnership on Water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, and potential for bilateral cooperation in high-tech and emerging sectors.

"The two leaders discussed India-Netherlands bilateral ties, including Strategic Partnership on Water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, the potential for bilateral cooperation in high tech and emerging sectors," the statement issued by the PMO stated.

Modi and Rutte also exchanged views on India-EU relations and regional and global issues including convergence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"With regular high-level visits and interactions, the India-Netherlands ties have gained tremendous momentum in recent years. The two Prime Ministers held a Virtual Summit on 9 April 2021 and have been speaking regularly. 'Strategic Partnership on Water' was launched with the Netherlands during the Virtual Summit," the statement said.

In a Tweet, the Dutch Prime Minister said: "Good to speak once again to Indian PM @narendramodi about the strong partnership between our two countries and about ways of expanding it. Naturally, we also discussed the war in Ukraine and its impact on matters like food security. Cooperation remains essential."

Responding to him, Modi said: "Always a pleasure speaking to you my dear friend @MinPres. Our Strategic Partnership on Water and cooperation in agriculture and high-tech areas add new dimensions to our outstanding relationship. Was also pleased to exchange views on other important regional and global issues."

India and the Netherlands are jointly commemorating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties. This special milestone was celebrated with the state visit of the President of India to the Netherlands from 4-7 April 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor