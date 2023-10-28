PM Modi speaks with Egyptian President; exchanges view on Israeli military operations in Gaza strip, danger of continuing current escalation

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi exchanged views on the latest developments in the "Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip" and the danger of continuing the current escalation, the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The spokesman explained that during the call, al Sisi stressed Egypt's continued efforts to coordinate regional and international efforts to push for a ceasefire.

"President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in which views were exchanged between the two leaders on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza strip, and the danger of continuing the current escalation, whether due to its grave effects on the lives of civilians, or the threat it poses to security," the rough translation of the spokesperson's post read.

He added that President Al Sisi also cautioned against the potentially disastrous humanitarian and security effects of the ground assault on the Gaza Strip.

"President stressed Egypt's continued efforts to coordinate regional and international efforts to push for a ceasefire, warning for dangerous repercussions, humanitarian and security, of the ground attack on the Gaza strip, and stressing the necessity of Unified International Action to find an immediate solution to the situation. The diplomatic level includes implementing an immediate humanitarian truce that preserves the lives of civilians and allows humanitarian aid to enter the Strip immediately and without interruption or obstruction, in line with the

United Nations General Assembly's resolution in this regard was issued yesterday evening, October 27," the spokesperson said.

The two leaders also affirmed their satisfaction with the distinguished level of bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between Egypt and India.

"Their determination to continue leading the institutions of the two countries towards further enhancing joint cooperation between the two friendly countries," he added.

Over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, a total of 34 trucks transported much-needed supplies, including food, water, medications, and medical equipment from Egypt to Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

The convoy on Sunday underwent additional security inspections, as confirmed by a security official speaking to CNN.

Despite these efforts, human rights organisations have expressed concerns that insufficient aid has reached the Palestinian enclave.

UN experts declared Israel's actions in Gaza to be tantamount to crimes against humanity on Thursday. With Israel's border crossings closed to Gaza, the Rafah crossing connecting Egypt and Gaza remains the only viable route for delivering aid to the Palestinian enclave, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian aid sent by India for the people of Palestine arrived in Egypt on Sunday last week, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.

"India's humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo

@AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi posted on social media platform X.

