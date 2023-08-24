PM Modi strongly proposed for inclusion of African Union in G20: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly proposed permanent membership of the African Union in G20, and if all goes through, the grouping might soon become 'G21', Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on India’s participation at the 15th BRICS summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that PM Modi wrote to the leaders of G20 about the inclusion of the African Union.

"PM Modi wrote to the leaders of G20 about the inclusion of the African Union in the G20. We have strongly proposed it as a permanent member of the G20. So, it should probably become G21 if it all goes through," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at the press conference.

He further said that PM Modi also laid emphasis on the protection of big cats under the International Big Cat Alliance.

"He (PM Modi) spoke of something which is deeply at the heart of South Africa and many African countries, the protections of the big cats, the five big ones in South Africa under the International Big Cat Alliance. He established something important for all the BRICS countries, a repository of traditional medicines among the BRICS countries,” he added.

Kwatra further said that the major outcome of the BRICS Summit was the decision of the BRICS leaders to expand its membership to include six new members, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

“PM Modi highlighted that the BRICS Business Forum is one of the key pillars of Intra-BRICS partnership...He spoke about an important element, the need to develop resilient and inclusive supply chains...And, the importance of mutual trust and transparency in the intra-BRICS country," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, PM Modi also had a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping in which he highlighted India's concerns at the “unresolved issues” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with the two leaders agreeing to direct their relevant officials "to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation".

He said PM Modi in his conversation with the Chinese President underlined that the maintenance of peace in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China ties.

"Prime Minister had interactions with other BRICS leaders. In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China, the Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns on the unresolved issues along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas. Prime Minister underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship," Kwatra said.

"In this regard, the two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation," he added.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday that discussions on trade settlements in national currency have been very positive within the BRICS framework.

"Conceptually, he added, "Trade settlement in national currency, we have already started working on it, not just as a discussion or a talking point but also on the ground cooperation."

"We are also pursuing trade settlements in national currency with several other countries. So, if it becomes a point of highly advanced discussions in the BRICS and the BRICS countries agree to do trade settlement in national currency, something which is of a great promise within BRICS," Kwatra added.

During the summit, PM Modi highlighted the BRICS Business Forum as one of the key pillars of intra-BRICS partnership.

Giving details, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "PM Modi highlighted that the BRICS Business Forum is one of the key pillars of Intra-BRICS partnership, amongst the BRICS countries”.

He added that PM also embraced the need to develop resilient and inclusive supply chains to avoid disruptions in pharmaceutical supply chains.

He added, “He (PM) also spoke about an important element, the need to develop resilient and inclusive supply chains. We all saw during COVID-19, how the disruption in the pharmaceutical supply chains was so adversely affected. Many countries efforts to provide health security to their citizens. “

South Africa hosted the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24. The alliance comprises five nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

PM Modi said that the Global South is not just a diplomatic term but represents the shared history of these countries against colonialism and apartheid based on which modern relations are being reshaped.

He further said that India has given high importance to relations with Africa. Adding to this, he said that India has opened 16 new embassies in Africa.

"Today, India is Africa's fourth-largest trade partner and the fifth-largest investor country," he added.

"Be it power projects in Sudan, Burundi and Rwanda, sugar plants in Ethiopia and Malawi, technology pass in Mozambique, Côte d'Ivoire and Eswatini, and, campuses built by Indian universities in Tanzania and Uganda, India has always prioritised capacity building and infrastructure development of African nations", PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over their full membership of BRICS and said India has always supported the expansion of the organisation.

He said India will also contribute to other countries wanting to join as partner countries of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor