PM Modi thanks his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for highest civilian award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering after Bhutan honoured him with the highest civilian award of the country - Order of the Druk Gyalpo.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said India will always cherish Bhutan as one of its closest friends and neighbours.

"Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan," tweeted the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi said that he admires Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life.

"I admire Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life. Successive Druk Gyalpos - Their Majesties the Kings - have given a unique identity to the Kingdom, and nurtured the special bond of neigbhourly friendship that our nations share," he said in another tweet.

"India will always cherish Bhutan as one of its closest friends and neighbours, and we will continue to support Bhutan's development journey in every possible way," he wrote on Twitter.

While conferring the award, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck highlighted India's support to Bhutan under PM Modi's leadership over the years and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

