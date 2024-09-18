PM Modi thanks his counterparts from Nepal, Italy and Mauritius for extending birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his counterparts from Nepal, Italy and Mauritius for extending wishes on his 74th birthday.

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth extended wishes to PM Modi on his birthday. In a post on X, Jugnauth stated, "Many happy returns of the day Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. @narendramodi I wish you good health and success in your earnest endeavour to make our world a better place."

In response to his wishes, PM Modi said that he deeply appreciates his message and called Mauritius a "close partner" in India's endeavours for a better future for people and humanity.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply appreciate your kind wishes and message Prime Minister @KumarJugnauth. Mauritius is our close partner in our endevours for a better future for our people and humanity."

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wished PM Modi a year filled with health, happiness and continued success in his leadership.

"Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, and continued success in your leadership. May you achieve great milestones and inspire many," Oli posted on X.

In response to his wishes, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to closely working with him to advance partnership between India and Nepal.

PM Modi wrote on X, "Thank you, PM @kpsharmaoli, for your warm wishes. I look forward to working closely with you to advance our bilateral partnership."

PM Modi thanked his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni for her wishes. He said that two nations will continue to collaborate for the global good.

"Thank you, Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni for your kind wishes. India and Italy will continue to collaborate for the global good," PM Modi posted on X.

His statement came after Meloni extended wishes to PM Modi and expressed confidence that the two nations will continue to strengthen friendship and collaboration.

On X, Meloni wrote, "Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us."

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, several political leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, extended their heartfelt wishes.

The BJP heavyweights, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74.

He was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat. PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a third successive victory in the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

PM Modi is known to have a powerful 'personal connect' with the people on the ground and is also known as India's most techno-savvy leader, using the web to reach people and bring about change in their lives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor