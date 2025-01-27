PM Modi thanks Irish counterpart Martin, French President Macron for wishes on Republic Day

New Delhi (India), January 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin and French President Emmanuel Macron for extending their wishes to India on the occasion of Republic Day.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Martin for his wishes and expressed confidence that the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Ireland would continue to strengthen in the future.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you Prime Minister @MichealMartinTD for your kind wishes. I am confident that the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Ireland, based on the shared trust and belief in democracy, will continue to strengthen in times to come."

This statement followed Micheal Martin's greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and the people of India on Republic Day.

"On this Republic Day in India, I offer my heartfelt greetings to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India. Ireland treasures the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between our nations," Micheal Martin posted on X.

Thank you Prime Minister @MichealMartinTD for your kind wishes. I am confident that the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Ireland, based on the shared trust and belief in democracy, will continue to strengthen in times to come. https://t.co/Ymwvg6RBqs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2025

Calling Macron his "dear friend," PM Modi expressed appreciation for the French President's greetings on India's 76th Republic Day. He also recalled Macron's presence during India's 75th Republic Day celebrations when he was the chief guest. PM Modi mentioned that he would soon meet Macron at the AI Summit in Paris, scheduled for February 10-11.

"My dear friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, your kind greetings on India's 76th Republic Day are deeply appreciated. Your august presence last year on this day was indeed a high point in our strategic partnership and enduring friendship. See you soon at the AI Action Summit in Paris as we work together for better future of the humanity," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi's response came after Macron congratulated the people of India and PM Modi on Republic Day. He also shared a picture of himself with PM Modi from last year's Republic Day, when he visited India as the chief guest. Macron stated that he looked forward to meeting PM Modi in France at the Summit on Action for Artificial Intelligence in February.

In a post on X, Emmanuel Macron stated, "My congratulations to the Indian people and my dear friend @NarendraModi on this Republic Day. Fond memories of that great moment of friendship I shared with you in 2024. Looking forward to seeing you in France in February for the Summit on Action for Artificial Intelligence."

My dear friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, your kind greetings on India’s 76th Republic Day are deeply appreciated. Your august presence last year on this day was indeed a high point in our strategic partnership and enduring friendship. See you soon at the AI Action Summit in… https://t.co/5AU5SSntA8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2025

On Sunday, India celebrated the Republic Day with a grand showcase of its military strength and cultural diversity at the grand parade at Kartavya Path. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

