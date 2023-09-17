PM Modi thanks Italian counterpart Meloni for heartfelt birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt gratitude to his Italy counterpart Georgia Meloni as he thanked her for the birthday greetings on Sunday.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you for your wishes PM @GiorgiaMeloni."

His post came in response to wishes extended by Italian PM Meloni earlier today on PM Modi's 73rd birthday via a special message shared on the social media platform 'X'.

In her post, Meloni referred to PM Modi as a dear friend dedicated to shaping the future.

“Happy Birthday Wishes @narendramodi. A friend committed to building the future and proud of the history of a great nation close to Italy,” Italian PM Meloni said in her post.

Meanwhile, the 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader also extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wished the Prime Minister continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India.

The Dalai Lama in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, wished him “continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great country, and in contributing to the creation of a more compassionate, peaceful world.”

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, and warm birthday wishes have been pouring in.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including from Congress, National Conference and Shiv Sena (UBT), wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarju Kharge, in his post on 'X' also wished PM Modi good health and long life. “My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,” Kharge said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor