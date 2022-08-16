PM Modi thanks world leaders for wishing on India's 76th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Comoros and Namibian Presidents Azali Assoumani and Hage Geingob for wishing India's 76th Independence Day.

"Thank you PM @yairlapid for the Independence Day wishes. I fully agree with you on the deep bonds between the people of India and Israel. I am sure this friendship will grow exponentially in the years to come," PM Modi tweeted.

In a series of Tweets, he expressed gratitude to Comoros and Namibian Presidents Azali Assoumani and Hage Geingob and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

"Thank you President Azali Assoumani for your warm Independence Day wishes. India will continue to partner with Comoros on its development journey," he said.

"I thank President Dr. Hage G. Geingob for the Independence Day wishes. India cherishes the friendship with Namibia," PM Modi added.

"Gratitude to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for the wishes. I agree with him on the need to further strengthen ties between India and Zimbabwe for the benefit of our citizens," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid for greetings on India's 76th Independence Day and expressed confidence that the two countries will realise the ambitious vision of bilateral partnership.

"Thank you for your warm greetings on India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Confident that our countries will realize the ambitious vision of the #IndiaIsrael partnership," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Soon thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration office in Bombay. This was later converted into a Trade Office and subsequently a Consulate. Embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established.

Since the upgradation of relations in 1992, defence and agriculture formed the two main pillars of bilateral engagement. In recent years, relations have seen rapid growth across a broad spectrum of areas.

India is the only country where Israel has the position of Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

