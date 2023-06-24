PM Modi to address Indian diaspora at Ronald Regan Building in Washington DC

Washington DC [US], June 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian diaspora at Ronald Regan Building in Washington DC today.

He will address the Indian diaspora on the topic 'The role of Indian diaspora towards India's growth story."

"More than 600 people will be sitting here to attend the program and around 350 people will witness PM Modi's speech on the big screen," said Dr Bharat Barai, Chairman US-India Community Foundation.

The preparation started about two and a half weeks ago after US-India Community Foundation got a green light from the PM that he will give some time to the Indian diaspora, informed Barai.

"We quickly assembled the people that are known to us who have been community leaders from different cities. Through word-of-mouth alone, the news rapidly disseminated. We didn't send a single email or even make a flyer. And the registration was complete within three to four days," said Barai.

The foundation started engaging with the secret service as well as Prime Minister's SPG group to try to handle the logistical aspects.

"We found Ronald Regan Building, which we thought was beautiful, but we have to make all the arrangements with the approval of the US Secret Service as well as the Prime Minister SPG group," said Barai.

"Indian diaspora wants to see PM Modi in person. At the end there will be a dinner for everybody," he added.

