PM Modi to chair virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Nov 22, building on New Delhi Declaration

New Delhi [India], November 18 : As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the closing session of the New Delhi G20 Summit, India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit prior to the conclusion of India's G20 Presidency on November 22.

PM Modi made this announcement on September 10 during the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit that "India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit prior to the conclusion of India's G20 Presidency," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

The virtual G20 Leaders' Summit will be chaired by PM Modi. Leaders of all G20 Members including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine Guest countries, and Heads of 11 International Organizations, have been invited, the official statement added.

"It may be recalled that the New Delhi G20 Summit witnessed the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration," the statement said.

The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and action points from the New Delhi Summit, and review developments that have happened since then.

Moreover, the deliberations of the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit, held on November 17, will also feed into the discussions.

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated a global centre for excellence for the Global South countries called DAKSHIN.

He noted that he had proposed setting up the centre during the first Voice of Global South Summit in January this year.

Laying emphasis on the importance of the Global South, PM Modi said that it has always existed geographically but it is getting a voice for the first time due to joint efforts. The summit concluded building on the momentum of the first summit and echoed the theme of the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Meanwhile, the Virtual G20 Summit is also expected to "push for effective implementation of various G20 decisions, including through relevant national and international platforms," the MEA said in a statement.

"The Indian G20 presidency witnessed a refocusing on the challenges of growth and development. It was expressed as an action plan to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, a green development pact, reform of international financial institutions, promotion of digital public infrastructure and encouragement of women-led development. Convening a global south gathering was a prelude to ensuring the permanent G20 membership of the African Union," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during the Global South Summit.

Moreover, the G20 Summit successfully culminated with multiple bilateral meetings held on September 9 and 10, with world leaders and the announcement of various initiatives to pave the path for enhanced relations among the G20 countries as well as the European Union and the newly added African Union.

India holds the G20 Presidency until November 30, 2023.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika, comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil, marking the first time that the Troika consists of three developing and emerging economies.

"The G20 Troika during the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil, and South Africa," the statement said.

