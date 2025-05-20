PM Modi to German Chancellor: Both countries stand united in fight against terrorism

New Delhi, May 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Friedrich Merz on Tuesday evening and congratulated him on assuming office as the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

"Spoke to Chancellor Friedrich Merz and congratulated him on assuming office. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany. Exchanged views on regional and global developments. We stand united in the fight against terrorism," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders noted the "excellent progress" in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership over the past 25 years and agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral ties, including in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, and innovation and technology.

"Both leaders noted the positive contribution made by the Indian diaspora in Germany. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The leaders reiterated their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. Prime Minister invited Chancellor Merz to visit India. The leaders agreed to remain in touch," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Prime Minister Modi had also extended warm congratulations to the Chancellor of Germany on his election triumph, earlier this month.

"Heartiest congratulations to Friedrich Merz on assuming office as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working together to further cement the India-Germany Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on his X handle.

Merz from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was elected German Chancellor after a total of 325 members of Germany's Bundestag, the country's lower house of parliament, voted for him, surpassing the 316 seats needed.

Born in 1955 in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Merz studied law and served as a judge at the district court in Saarbrucken, capital of Saarland, from 1985 to 1986.

He served as a member of the European Parliament from 1989 to 1994 and a member of the German Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, from 1994 to 2009. He led the CDU/CSU parliamentary group from 2000 to 2002.

After leaving active political life in 2009, Merz announced his return in 2018 following then-Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to seek re-election, Xinhua news agency reported. He became chairman of the CDU and leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

