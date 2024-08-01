PM Modi, Vietnam counterpart Pham Minh Chinh hold talks, Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on agenda

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Thursday. The two leaders will hold discussions to further energise the India-Vietnam ties, including the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Taking India-Vietnam partnership to new heights! PM @narendramodi extended a warm welcome to PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam at Hyderabad House. Substantive discussions to further energise the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the agenda."

Earlier, Pham Minh Chinh paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He paid his tribute by laying floral wreaths at the memorial site where Mahatma Gandhi was laid to rest.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Remembering Bapu and his timeless ideals! PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat."

Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a three-day State visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi received his Vietnam counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The two leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other. He then inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal were present on the occasion. PM Modi and Pham Minh Chinh met delegates and ministers from each other's countries.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who arrived in India, on Tuesday. During the meeting, the Vietnamese PM expressed gratitude and thanked India for the warm reception.

"I want to thank you for your time, seeing me this afternoon. I want to thank you for your efforts in arranging my visit to India with such short notice and a very tight schedule. I would like to thank the two foreign ministries for making the best preparations for this visit," Pham Minh Chinh said.

Further, Pham Minh Chinh also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his win for the third consecutive term and termed it a 'historic victory.'

"I would like to thank India for the warm reception accorded to me during my stay in India. It is a vivid testament to the importance that India places on its relations with Vietnam. I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Modi's re-election for the third consecutive term. This is a historic victory." Chinh said.

In response, Jaishankar expressed pleasure and stated that Chinh is one of the earliest visitors after the elections and that the government has taken over in its third term, adding, "It's a very special privilege to receive him."

Jaishankar offered his condolences on the death of Secretary General Niren Fu-Chang. He noted that Pham Minh Chinh's visit would allow reviewing bilateral ties and discussing strategic trends in the region.

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, welcomed the Vietnamese PM at the airport on Tuesday. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said the visit of the Vietnamese PM will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Warm welcome to PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam as he arrives in New Delhi on a state visit. Received by MoS @PmargheritaBJP at the airport. India & Vietnam share civilizational links and a longstanding friendship based on mutual trust. The visit will further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership," Jaiswal posted on X.

In an earlier press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "India and Vietnam have age-old historical and civilizational ties, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister to Vietnam in September 2016. India considers Vietnam as a key pillar of its Act East Policy and an important partner in its Indo-Pacific vision."

