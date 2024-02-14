PM Modi welcomed by priests at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the majestic BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi which will be inaugurated by him.

He was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami and garlanded by a group of priests upon his arrival. People gathered for the occasion also raised "Modi, Modi" slogans and he waved towards them.

'BAPS Mandir', the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveysa testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, the majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is also a reflection of the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 for the construction of the mandir.

The UAE Government, during its Year of Tolerance, allocated a further 13.5 acres of land in January 2019making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the Mandir, a temple release said earlier.

India's Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir visited the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi last month to see the progress of its construction.

In December, Swami Ishwarcharandas of the BAPS called on the Prime Minister at his residential office and extended him an invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor